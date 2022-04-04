HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renalytix AI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

RNLX stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.75. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth approximately $9,983,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

