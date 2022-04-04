Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.97. 597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,159. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $480.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
