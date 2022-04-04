Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 16,261 Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $216,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $618.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LQDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.