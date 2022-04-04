Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $94.25 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

