Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $224,000 in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in IDT during the third quarter worth $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT in the third quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 5,102.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE IDT opened at $35.55 on Monday. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter.

IDT Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

