Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $206,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 126.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 308.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $158.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

