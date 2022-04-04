Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,780 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

XHR opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

