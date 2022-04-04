Harvest Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTN opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

About ADTRAN (Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.