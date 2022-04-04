Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $5,640,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.