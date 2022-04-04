Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $5,640,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

