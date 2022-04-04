Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.14.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
HDI traded down C$0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching C$35.53. 27,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,917. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$28.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$842.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.99.
About Hardwoods Distribution (Get Rating)
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
