Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

HDI traded down C$0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching C$35.53. 27,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,917. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$28.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$842.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

