Handy (HANDY) Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Handy has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $116,231.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.87 or 0.07503051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,389.54 or 0.99935660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00046455 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

