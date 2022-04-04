Grove Bank & Trust Invests $208,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. 4,213,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

