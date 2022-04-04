Grove Bank & Trust Invests $202,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,841 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 259,390 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.96. 16,632,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,571,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

