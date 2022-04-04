Grove Bank & Trust Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

HD stock opened at $301.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $298.40 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

