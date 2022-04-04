Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after buying an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after buying an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after buying an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $52.90. 7,514,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,875. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

