Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Insider Buys $1,580,925.50 in Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta purchased 82,126 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 551,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,558. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $595.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

