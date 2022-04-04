Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,044. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $143.00 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.36.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,401,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

