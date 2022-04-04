Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of GEF traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,120. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Greif has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 101,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $15,988,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $2,047,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

