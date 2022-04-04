Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) target price on the stock.

GRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.75) to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

GRG stock opened at GBX 2,484 ($32.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 2,025.44 ($26.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,443 ($45.10). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,530.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,857.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $40.00.

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside purchased 7,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,421 ($31.71) per share, with a total value of £189,394.83 ($248,093.83).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

