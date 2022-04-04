Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.86.

GNLN stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Greenlane by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

