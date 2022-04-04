Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPRE. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Green Plains stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. Green Plains has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $44.27.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 10.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

