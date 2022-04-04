Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRBK. Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

