Graypoint LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 67,243 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 128,667 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 327,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $164.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.49.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

