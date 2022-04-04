Graypoint LLC Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,410,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $173.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

