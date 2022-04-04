Graypoint LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,195,000 after buying an additional 243,914 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.98.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

