Graypoint LLC Increases Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,614,000 after purchasing an additional 285,693 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,374,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 910,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18,817.9% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 512,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 446,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

