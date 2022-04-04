Graypoint LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Align Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $446.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.43. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.62 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

