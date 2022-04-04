Graypoint LLC Buys 124 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 7.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $256.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.44. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

