Graypoint LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,973,000 after acquiring an additional 495,379 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 712,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 699,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG opened at $180.32 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $166.32 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.05.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.