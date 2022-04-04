Graypoint LLC Acquires Shares of 13,785 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 158.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

