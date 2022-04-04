Graypoint LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 78,798 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $210.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.33 and a 200 day moving average of $227.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.79 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.62.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

