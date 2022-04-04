Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE GRP.U traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,839 shares.

