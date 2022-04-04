Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

GORO opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.