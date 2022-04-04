Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
GORO opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.11.
About Gold Resource (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Resource (GORO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.