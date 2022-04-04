GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.90.
Shares of GDDY stock traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43.
In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.
About GoDaddy (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
