GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.90.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

