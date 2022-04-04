GMS (NYSE:GMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.88.

GMS opened at $50.59 on Thursday. GMS has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.97.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. GMS’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 36,713 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 72,049 shares of company stock worth $3,853,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in GMS in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GMS by 264.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

