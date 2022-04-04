Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 442.13%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 46,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,332,000 after purchasing an additional 84,517 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.