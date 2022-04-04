GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,740 ($22.79) price target on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.50) to GBX 1,910 ($25.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,656.60 ($21.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £84.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,595.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,550.47. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.69) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($77,260.41). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.09), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($717,709.06). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,805 shares of company stock worth $5,922,542 in the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

