Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$24.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEI. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.18. 467,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.75. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.34 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

