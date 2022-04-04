Genuit Group’s (GEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.38) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday.

GEN opened at GBX 492 ($6.44) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 520.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 598.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82. Genuit Group has a 1 year low of GBX 440 ($5.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($10.56).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

