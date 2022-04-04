Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of GNCA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. 2,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,086. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $82.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.90.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
