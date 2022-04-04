Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. 2,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,086. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $82.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.