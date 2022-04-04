GenesisX (XGS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $57,084.39 and approximately $10.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001012 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,417,029 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

