Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

GIPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 33.94 and a quick ratio of 33.94. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.54% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.