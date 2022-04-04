General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $230.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,708. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $180.88 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

