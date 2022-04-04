GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) vs. SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) Critical Contrast

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and SCVX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 1 5 3 0 2.22 SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.30%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than SCVX.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and SCVX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.34 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -34.99 SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

SCVX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility and Risk

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

