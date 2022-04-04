Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given New $2.20 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GAU. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.10.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.42). Equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Galiano Gold by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 171,253 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

