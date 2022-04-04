FY2024 Earnings Estimate for DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $104.58 on Monday. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.0222 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

