FY2022 EPS Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.83.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

In other news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,105,000 after acquiring an additional 72,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth $39,643,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 162,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,614,000 after acquiring an additional 439,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

