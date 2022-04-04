FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mattel in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.