Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,658,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after buying an additional 464,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

