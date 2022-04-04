Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Cut to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

